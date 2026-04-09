Brent Rooker Injury: Exits Thursday's game with injury
Rooker departed Thursday's game versus the Yankees in the first inning with an undisclosed injury, the "Talkin' Baseball" podcast by Jomboy Media reports.
Rooker took a healthy cut at a Ryan Weathers changeup and fouled it off but looked to tweak something in the process. He was visited by the Athletics trainer and quickly retreated to the clubhouse. The A's should provide more clarity on Rooker's injury soon. Lawrence Butler replaced Rooker in Thursday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 36 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 319 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More