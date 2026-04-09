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Brent Rooker Injury: Leaves game with flank discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Rooker was pulled from Thursday's game against the Yankees in the first inning due to right flank discomfort, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rooker tweaked his side on a swing and was removed from the contest shortly after. He will likely undergo an MRI before more is known about his condition, but a trip to the injured list could be in the cards. If Rooker is forced to miss time, it could result in added playing time for Carlos Cortes and/or Andy Ibanez.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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