Brent Rooker Injury: Leaves game with flank discomfort
Rooker was pulled from Thursday's game against the Yankees in the first inning due to right flank discomfort, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Rooker tweaked his side on a swing and was removed from the contest shortly after. He will likely undergo an MRI before more is known about his condition, but a trip to the injured list could be in the cards. If Rooker is forced to miss time, it could result in added playing time for Carlos Cortes and/or Andy Ibanez.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 36 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 319 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More