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Brent Rooker Injury: Shelved by strained oblique

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The Athletics placed Rooker on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right oblique strain.

Rooker suffered the injury on a swing during Thursday's game against the Yankees. He will be eligible for activation April 20, though oblique strains will often require longer than minimum stints on the IL. Carlos Cortes is getting a start at designated hitter for the Athletics on Friday against the Mets in the team's first game without Rooker.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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