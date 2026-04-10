Brent Rooker Injury: Shelved by strained oblique
The Athletics placed Rooker on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right oblique strain.
Rooker suffered the injury on a swing during Thursday's game against the Yankees. He will be eligible for activation April 20, though oblique strains will often require longer than minimum stints on the IL. Carlos Cortes is getting a start at designated hitter for the Athletics on Friday against the Mets in the team's first game without Rooker.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 37 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More