Brent Rooker News: Absent from lineup
Rooker is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Rooker had one hit in each of the first two games of the series but will get a breather during Thursday's finale. Shea Langeliers will receive a start in the designated hitter slot, and Jonah Heim will do the catching for the Athletics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)Yesterday
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 3Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More