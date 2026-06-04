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Brent Rooker News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Rooker is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Rooker had one hit in each of the first two games of the series but will get a breather during Thursday's finale. Shea Langeliers will receive a start in the designated hitter slot, and Jonah Heim will do the catching for the Athletics.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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