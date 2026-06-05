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Brent Rooker News: Back in lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Rooker (knee) is back in the starting lineup and batting fourth as the designated hitter for Friday's game against the Astros.

Rooker got the day off from the starting nine Thursday against the Cubs due to knee soreness, but he's back in there for Friday's series opener versus Houston. Rooker is just 5-for-37 with one homer, two RBI, four runs scored and a 2:13 BB:K over his last 10 games.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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