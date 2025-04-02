Brent Rooker News: Belts two-run shot

Rooker went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs.

Rooker drove in both of the Athletics' runs Wednesday when he took Jameson Taillon deep to left field for his second two-run homer in as many games. After going 0-for-4 against the Mariners on Opening Day, Rooker has gone 8-for-26 with five runs scored, three home runs and six RBI in his last six games.