Brent Rooker headshot

Brent Rooker News: Blasts first spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Rooker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.

Rooker went deep for the first time this spring, launching a Cal Quantrill slider over the fence in the second inning after driving in a run with a single in his first at-bat. The 31-year-old has established himself as one of baseball's premier sluggers, tallying 30-plus homers in each of the past three seasons while posting an OPS north of .800 in all three campaigns.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
