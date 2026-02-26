Brent Rooker News: Blasts first spring homer
Rooker went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's Cactus League win over the Rangers.
Rooker went deep for the first time this spring, launching a Cal Quantrill slider over the fence in the second inning after driving in a run with a single in his first at-bat. The 31-year-old has established himself as one of baseball's premier sluggers, tallying 30-plus homers in each of the past three seasons while posting an OPS north of .800 in all three campaigns.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3007 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams16 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30035 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings69 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings98 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More