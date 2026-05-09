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Brent Rooker News: Goes yard again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Rooker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.

The 31-year-old slugger took Shane Baz deep in the third inning, Rooker's fifth long ball of the season and his third in eight May contests. On the month, he's batting .333 (11-for-33) with a double, four runs and 10 RBI.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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