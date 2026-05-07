Brent Rooker News: Has big part in offensive explosion
Rooker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, an additional RBI and a walk in a 12-1 romp over Philadelphia on Thursday.
Rooker wasted no time making his presence felt, smashing a two-run blast to left field in the first inning. That was just his fourth homer of the season, though that's due in part to a stint on the injured list in mid-April. Rooker is still slashing a meager .177/.256/.342 on the campaign, but he's been showing signs of breaking out, batting .320 (8-for-25) with a pair of homers and seven RBI through his first six games of May.
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