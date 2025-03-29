Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brent Rooker headshot

Brent Rooker News: Hits first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Rooker went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over Seattle. He's started the first two games of the season at DH.

Rooker didn't play in the outfield last season after May due to a right forearm injury that required surgery in the offseason. He played outfield in spring training and is fully healthy, but will mostly play DH. His arm injury didn't impact him at the plate as he had a career-best 39 home runs, 112 RBI, 82 runs and 11 stolen bases while posting a .927 OPS last year.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now