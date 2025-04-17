Brent Rooker News: Homers in win

Rooker went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-0 win over the White Sox.

Rooker put the finishing touches on a convincing A's victory, launching a 415-foot homer off Bryse Wilson in the ninth inning, his fifth long ball this season. It's the first homer in 10 games for Rooker, who'd gone 7-for-37 (.189) in his previous nine contests. He's now slashing .232/.276/.451 with 10 RBI and 12 runs scored through 87 plate appearances this year. Thursday's contest was also Rooker's third this season playing in the outfield, as the A's consider ways to make room in the lineup for top prospect Nick Kurtz.