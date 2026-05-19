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Brent Rooker News: Knocks in trio of runs Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Rooker went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two total runs and three total RBI in a 14-6 win against the Angels on Tuesday.

Rooker knocked in a run with a single in the third inning and added a two-run homer in the eighth. The long ball was his fifth through 17 games in May. Rooker has collected six multi-hit games during the month and is batting .273 with 16 RBI.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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