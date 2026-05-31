Brent Rooker News: Launches eighth homer
Rooker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 13-8 loss against the Yankees.
Rooker did his damage with the Athletics trailing by a large margin, launching a 108.6 mph solo homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 13-4. The 31-year-old has struggled to find his footing in 2026 and entered Sunday's contest in a notable slump, going 1-for-21 (.048) across his previous six contests. Overall, Rooker is slashing .194/.278/.368 with eight homers, 26 RBI, 15 runs and two stolen bases across 41 games this season.
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