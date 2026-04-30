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Brent Rooker News: Not in starting lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 9:31am

Rooker is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.

Despite the Royals starting lefty Noah Cameron, Rooker will be on the bench after going 0-for-13 at the plate in three games since returning from the injured list due to a strained oblique. Rooker is now slashing just .206/.222/.429 with two homers, eight RBI, five runs scored, two stolen bases and a 7:22 BB:K across 63 plate appearances this season.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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