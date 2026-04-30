Brent Rooker News: Not in starting lineup Thursday
Rooker is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Despite the Royals starting lefty Noah Cameron, Rooker will be on the bench after going 0-for-13 at the plate in three games since returning from the injured list due to a strained oblique. Rooker is now slashing just .206/.222/.429 with two homers, eight RBI, five runs scored, two stolen bases and a 7:22 BB:K across 63 plate appearances this season.
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