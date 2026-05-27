Brent Rooker News: Resting up for day game
Rooker is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
The Athletics will send Rooker to the bench for the second time in four contests, with both of his absences coming in day games after night games. Since rejoining the Athletics on April 26 following a stint on the injured list, Rooker hasn't been able to gain much momentum at the dish. He's slashing just .206/.289/.373 while striking out at a 30.7 percent clip over the past month.
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