Brent Rooker News: Sets off ninth-inning explosion
Rooker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 7-1 win against Texas on Wednesday.
The game was tied 1-1 entering the ninth inning, when Rooker unknotted the score with a two-run blast to left field. The Athletics tacked on four more runs later in the frame on a Lawrence Butler grand slam to secure the victory and move back above .500. Rooker had gone seven games without a long ball before Wednesday's blast, but he's been swinging an effective bat of late with three multi-hit performance across his past four contests. He's at a .258/.313/.508 slash line with eight homers, 17 RBI and 19 runs through 134 plate appearances on the season.
