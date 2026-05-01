Brent Rooker News: Smacks homer in loss
Rooker went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Guardians.
Rooker got Thursday off after going 0-for-13 with five strikeouts and a walk in three games following his return from an oblique strain. The outfielder benefited from the reset, as he homered in his first at-bat Friday and added an RBI single in the seventh inning. Rooker is still batting just .136 with a .509 OPS, three homers, 11 RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over 68 plate appearances this season. That said, the slugger is due to see his rate stats improve, and she should be able to maintain a fairly steady spot in the lineup as the Athletics' primary designated hitter.
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