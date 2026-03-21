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Brent Rooker News: Strong spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Rooker went 2-for-3 with a double in Friday's Cactus League win over the Cubs.

Rooker didn't drive in a run but still squared the ball up consistently Friday, as his fourth-inning single registered at 105 mph off the bat while his fifth-inning double left the bat at 109.2 mph. Coming off three consecutive seasons with 30-plus homers and an OPS north of .800 in each campaign, the 31-year-old has looked locked in this spring, slashing .349/.404/.721 with four doubles, four homers and 10 RBI across 16 Cactus League appearances, and he'll enter the 2026 regular season with high expectations at the plate.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
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