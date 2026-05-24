Brent Rooker News: Taking seat in series finale
Rooker is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
The Athletics will hand Rooker just his second day off since he was reinstated from the injured list April 26. With Rooker resting, the Athletics will go with Shea Langeliers in the designated-hitter spot, clearing the way for Jonah Heim to pick up a start behind the plate.
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