Brent Rooker News: Two homers, six RBI in walk-off win

Rooker went 2-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.

Prior to Sunday's game, Rooker opened the season 4-for-30 with one RBI and a 3:14 BB:K across 33 trips to the plate. Rooker busted the slump in a big way in Sunday's back-and-forth affair. He hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth, broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh and then walked it off with a three-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning. Rooker now has his slash line up to .176/.256/.353 through nine games.