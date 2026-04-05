Brent Rooker headshot

Brent Rooker News: Two homers, six RBI in walk-off win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Rooker went 2-for-4 with two home runs, six RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Astros.

Prior to Sunday's game, Rooker opened the season 4-for-30 with one RBI and a 3:14 BB:K across 33 trips to the plate. Rooker busted the slump in a big way in Sunday's back-and-forth affair. He hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth, broke a 5-5 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh and then walked it off with a three-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning. Rooker now has his slash line up to .176/.256/.353 through nine games.

Brent Rooker
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brent Rooker See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Chris Bennett
3 days ago
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Chris Bennett
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
7 days ago