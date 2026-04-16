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Brent Suter News: Drawing start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Suter will be the Angels' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Suter has been deployed mainly as a long reliever the last several seasons, but he did cover 3.2 innings in his last appearance and will be on four days' rest Thursday, so he could cover 4-to-5 frames against the Yankees if things go well. The lefty has pitching well for the Angels this season, collecting a 2.08 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 13 innings.

Brent Suter
Los Angeles Angels
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