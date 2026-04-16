Brent Suter News: Drawing start Thursday

Suter will be the Angels' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Suter has been deployed mainly as a long reliever the last several seasons, but he did cover 3.2 innings in his last appearance and will be on four days' rest Thursday, so he could cover 4-to-5 frames against the Yankees if things go well. The lefty has pitching well for the Angels this season, collecting a 2.08 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 13 innings.