Brent Suter News: Drawing start Thursday
Suter will be the Angels' starting pitcher for Thursday's game against the Yankees.
Suter has been deployed mainly as a long reliever the last several seasons, but he did cover 3.2 innings in his last appearance and will be on four days' rest Thursday, so he could cover 4-to-5 frames against the Yankees if things go well. The lefty has pitching well for the Angels this season, collecting a 2.08 ERA and 13:4 K:BB over 13 innings.
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