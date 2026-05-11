Brent Suter News: Grabs opener assignment
Suter will serve as the Angels' opening pitcher in Monday's contest in Cleveland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's the second opener assignment this season for Suter, who allowed one run over two frames in his first time serving as an opener last month. Alex Manoah is slated to be the team's primary pitcher Monday sometime after Suter is done.
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