Brent Suter News: Set to open Saturday's contest

Manager Terry Francona said that Suter will serve as the Reds' opening pitcher in a bullpen game Saturday against the Cardinals, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Suter is stepping into the rotation spot vacated by left-hander Wade Miley (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday. The 35-year-old Suter has previously opened two games for the Reds, but since he'll be taking the hill on one day's rest and has maxed out at 3.2 innings and 63 pitches over his 23 appearances on the season, he's unlikely to stay in the game for more than one turn through the batting order. The Reds are expected to call up right-hander Chase Petty from Triple-A Louisville prior to Saturday's game, and he could be tasked with covering multiple innings in relief once Suter exits the contest.