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Brent Suter News: Tagged for one run in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Suter did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two innings.

Making his first start of the season, Suter was punished early, when he served up an 88 mph fastball that Aaron Judge launched into the seats in the first inning. The southpaw followed up with a 30 pitch second inning that resulted in stranding two runners in scoring position to limit further damage. Despite the hiccup Thursday, Suter has been a great bullpen arm for the Angels, maintaining a 2.40 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 15:6 K:BB across 15 innings.

Brent Suter
Los Angeles Angels
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