Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle Injury: Awaiting imaging results on wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Doyle underwent imaging on his left wrist after the injury forced him to be scratched from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies had said previously that Doyle being scratched was precautionary, but him being sent for imaging suggests there's some level of concern. The results of the imaging are not in yet but might be available later Thursday. If Doyle is forced to miss time, the Rockies could shift Jake McCarthy over to center field.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
