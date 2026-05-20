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Brenton Doyle Injury: Day-to-day with oblique bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

The Rockies announced that Doyle is considered day-to-day after suffering a left oblique contusion during Tuesday's 10-0 loss to the Rangers, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

Doyle isn't expected to play in Wednesday's series finale while he continues to be monitored, but the Rockies haven't decided on his availability for their upcoming seven-game road trip. The 28-year-old has posted a career-worst .549 OPS so far this season and appears to have moved into a short-side platoon role in center field in recent weeks.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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