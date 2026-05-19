Brenton Doyle Injury: Exits early Tuesday
Doyle was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Doyle seemed to be a little shaken up after landing awkwardly on his right side/shoulder while attempting to make a diving catch in the first inning, and he was replaced on defense at the start of the second frame. The severity of his injury is unclear, but if he's forced to miss additional games, Tyler Freeman could potentially receive more reps in the outfield.
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