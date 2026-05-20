Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle Injury: Exits Tuesday with side contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said that Doyle was removed from Tuesday's 10-0 loss to the Rangers prior to the start of the second inning due to a left side contusion, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Doyle didn't record an at-bat before exiting the game shortly after he was shaken up while attempting to make a diving catch in the top of the first inning. Schaeffer said that Doyle will be re-evaluated early Wednesday before the Rockies determine his status for the series finale.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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