Brenton Doyle Injury: Limited to pool workouts

The Rockies announced Friday that Doyle (oblique) has been to take part in some pool exercises since landing on the 10-day injured list May 21, MLB.com reports.

Doyle is working his way back from a left oblique contusion, and though the discomfort he had been experiencing seems to have dissipated a bit in recent days, he's not yet been cleared to resume baseball activities. With Doyle's stay on the IL likely to extend through at least the upcoming week, Jake McCarthy should be in store for regular run in center field against both righties and lefties after previously being limited to the strong side of a platoon.