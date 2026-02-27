Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle Injury: MRI reveals sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Doyle was diagnosed with a sprained left wrist Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Doyle has been held out of Cactus League action since he was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a wrist injury. Now that imaging has confirmed he suffered a sprain, the Rockies will keep him on the bench for a few more days before taking another look at him.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
