Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Doyle (quadriceps) is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Padres on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Doyle will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game while he works through quadriceps tightness. He could be available out of the dugout as a pinch hitter and will look to rejoin the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers. With Tyler Freeman (oblique) being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, the Rockies will start Zac Veen, Mickey Moniak and Nick Martini in the outfield for the series finale.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
