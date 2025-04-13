Brenton Doyle Injury: Not in Sunday's lineup

Doyle (quadriceps) is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Padres on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Doyle will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game while he works through quadriceps tightness. He could be available out of the dugout as a pinch hitter and will look to rejoin the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against the Dodgers. With Tyler Freeman (oblique) being placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, the Rockies will start Zac Veen, Mickey Moniak and Nick Martini in the outfield for the series finale.