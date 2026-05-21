Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle Injury: Placed on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 4:20pm

Doyle (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to May 20.

Doyle was set to miss a second straight contest Thursday, but he's now headed to the IL while nursing a left oblique contusion that he suffered in Tuesday's 10-0 loss to Texas. The outfielder will be eligible to return to action May 30, and in the meantime, Mickey Moniak could enter the lineup against southpaws, while Jake McCarthy handle's the lion's share of the workload in center field.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenton Doyle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenton Doyle See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
MLB
Collette Calls: Revisiting the Rockies
Author Image
Jason Collette
23 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago