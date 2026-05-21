Brenton Doyle Injury: Placed on 10-day IL
Doyle (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to May 20.
Doyle was set to miss a second straight contest Thursday, but he's now headed to the IL while nursing a left oblique contusion that he suffered in Tuesday's 10-0 loss to Texas. The outfielder will be eligible to return to action May 30, and in the meantime, Mickey Moniak could enter the lineup against southpaws, while Jake McCarthy handle's the lion's share of the workload in center field.
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