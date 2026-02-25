Brenton Doyle Injury: Scratched with wrist issue

Doyle was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Cubs due to left wrist inflammation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Doyle had been slated to start in center field and bat cleanup, but Drew Avans will instead take his spot in the field and the batting order. The Rockies have described Doyle's removal from the lineup as precautionary and doesn't stem from him being hit by a pitch during Monday's game against the White Sox. Doyle will likely check back into the spring lineup within the next few days.