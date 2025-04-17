Fantasy Baseball
Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle Injury: Sees action as pinch hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 12:05am

Doyle (quadriceps) went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Doyle began on the bench for the sixth straight game due to a quad injury, but he saw action for the first time during that span as a pinch hitter in the ninth frame. The emerging young outfielder looked overmatched in that plate appearance, striking out on four pitches against Tanner Scott, but it was nonetheless a good sign for his status moving forward that he was able to get into the contest. The Rockies are off Thursday, so Doyle's next chance to return to the outfield will be Friday versus Washington.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
