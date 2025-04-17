Brenton Doyle Injury: Sees action as pinch hitter

Doyle (quadriceps) went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Doyle began on the bench for the sixth straight game due to a quad injury, but he saw action for the first time during that span as a pinch hitter in the ninth frame. The emerging young outfielder looked overmatched in that plate appearance, striking out on four pitches against Tanner Scott, but it was nonetheless a good sign for his status moving forward that he was able to get into the contest. The Rockies are off Thursday, so Doyle's next chance to return to the outfield will be Friday versus Washington.