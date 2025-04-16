Brenton Doyle Injury: Sitting again Wednesday

Doyle (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

It's the sixth straight absence for Doyle as he continues to manage soreness in his left quadriceps. The 26-year-old will have Thursday's team off day to aid in his recovery before Friday's series opener with the Nationals, though it's possible the Rockies are considering a stint on the injured list given how much time he's already missed. Mickey Moniak is receiving another start in center field Wednesday.