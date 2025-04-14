Fantasy Baseball
Brenton Doyle

Brenton Doyle Injury: Still feeling quad injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Doyle (quadriceps) felt discomfort while running sprints prior to Monday's game against the Dodgers, Andres Soto of MLB.com reports.

This is concerning news for the 26-year-old, who hasn't been in the lineup since Thursday against Milwaukee and is now on the verge of an extended absence. Doyle mentioned after his troublesome workout that Tuesday would provide more clarity on whether a trip to the injured list is needed.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies

