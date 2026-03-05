Brenton Doyle Injury: Targeting Friday return
Doyle (wrist) will hit in the batting cage for the second straight day Thursday and believes he can return to the lineup for Friday's Cactus League game versus the Athletics, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Doyle has participated in only two games this spring because of a left wrist sprain, with the last of those coming more than a week ago. He's made nice progress, though, and his return to the lineup appears imminent. Barring setbacks, Doyle appears poised to avoid the injured list and start the season on time.
