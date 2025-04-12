Brenton Doyle Injury: Working through quad injury

Doyle is out of Saturday's lineup against the Padres due to a quadriceps injury, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear when Doyle tweaked his quad, but the injury will cause him to be out of the Rockies' lineup for two straight games. The team hopes the issue will resolve over the next couple of days, but Doyle could still be available out of the dugout as a pinch hitter in the meantime. He has started the season slashing .321/.357/.547 with seven runs scored, three home runs and 12 RBI across 56 plate appearances.