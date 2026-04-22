Brenton Doyle News: Absent from lineup
Doyle is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
It's a routine day off for Doyle, who is just 2-for-14 with a 0:4 BB:K so far on the Rockies' homestand and sports a lowly .558 OPS on the season. Jake McCarthy will patrol center field and bat ninth in Doyle's stead.
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