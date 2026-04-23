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Brenton Doyle News: Another day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Doyle is absent from the lineup for Thursday's tilt versus the Padres.

It's the second straight day out of the lineup for Doyle, though he did get a plate appearance off the bench Wednesday (and struck out). Doyle has been in the Rockies' lineup for less than 70 percent of his team's games thus far, which is not a rate fantasy managers had in mind when they took the outfielder in drafts this spring. The 27-year-old hasn't exactly made a case to play more, having put together just a .206/.270/.279 batting line and 35.1 percent strikeout rate through 24 contests. Jake McCarthy will make a second consecutive start in center field for the Rockies in Thursday's matinee.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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