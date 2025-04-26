Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Doyle (personal) will start in center field and bat leadoff Saturday against the Reds, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Doyle sat out Friday's series opener for personal reasons, but he's back in the starting nine Saturday. The 26-year-old is having his best year at the plate so far, slashing .295/.353/.492 with 13 RBI, eight runs scored and two steals through 16 games.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now