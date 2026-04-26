Brenton Doyle News: Back on bench for Game 1
Doyle is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.
It's the third absence in the past four games for Doyle, who has a .219/.288/.288 slash line with one homer and six steals through 80 plate appearances this season. Jake McCarthy is picking up another start in center field in Sunday's matinee.
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