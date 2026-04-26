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Brenton Doyle News: Back on bench for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Doyle is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

It's the third absence in the past four games for Doyle, who has a .219/.288/.288 slash line with one homer and six steals through 80 plate appearances this season. Jake McCarthy is picking up another start in center field in Sunday's matinee.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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