Brenton Doyle News: Drives in four

Doyle went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Doyle went 4-for-10 with six RBI during the White Sox's three-game series against the Rangers. The outfielder had fallen into a part-time role prior to this, but with a little momentum on his side, he may be able to carve out more starts in center field moving forward. Doyle is batting .221 with an .587 OPS three homers, 12 RBI, 26 runs scored, six doubles and 12 stolen bases over 65 games between the White Sox and the Rockies this year.