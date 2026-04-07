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Brenton Doyle News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Doyle is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Astros.

It's already the third day off this season for Doyle, who is 4-for-31 with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate in his first 34 plate appearances this season. Mickey Moniak will patrol center field and bat second for the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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