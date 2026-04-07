Brenton Doyle News: Exiting starting nine
Doyle is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Astros.
It's already the third day off this season for Doyle, who is 4-for-31 with a 35.3 percent strikeout rate in his first 34 plate appearances this season. Mickey Moniak will patrol center field and bat second for the Rockies.
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