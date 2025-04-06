Brenton Doyle News: Explodes with four RBI

Doyle went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Doyle started off his day with a solo home run to left for his first long ball of the year. He fell a triple shy of the cycle after a two-RBI double in the second and a run scoring single in the eighth. Sunday was his second three-hit effort of the year, and he now has at least a hit in seven of nine games to open up the year.