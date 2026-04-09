Brenton Doyle News: Gets into homer column in loss
Doyle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 12-inning loss to the Padres on Thursday.
Doyle produced the first run of the game with a 408-foot solo blast to center field in the third inning. The long ball was his first of the season and just his second extra-base hit of any kind. Doyle is still slashing just .175/.250/.275 on the campaign, with his biggest fantasy contribution being a pair of steals. He batted ninth in the order for the first time this season Thursday and may need additional productive performances to work his way up from that spot.
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