Brenton Doyle News: Gets into homer column in loss

Doyle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 12-inning loss to the Padres on Thursday.

Doyle produced the first run of the game with a 408-foot solo blast to center field in the third inning. The long ball was his first of the season and just his second extra-base hit of any kind. Doyle is still slashing just .175/.250/.275 on the campaign, with his biggest fantasy contribution being a pair of steals. He batted ninth in the order for the first time this season Thursday and may need additional productive performances to work his way up from that spot.