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Brenton Doyle News: Gets into homer column in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Doyle went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 12-inning loss to the Padres on Thursday.

Doyle produced the first run of the game with a 408-foot solo blast to center field in the third inning. The long ball was his first of the season and just his second extra-base hit of any kind. Doyle is still slashing just .175/.250/.275 on the campaign, with his biggest fantasy contribution being a pair of steals. He batted ninth in the order for the first time this season Thursday and may need additional productive performances to work his way up from that spot.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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