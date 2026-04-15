Brenton Doyle News: Heading to bench Wednesday
Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
With Doyle taking a seat for the third time in eight games, Jake McCarthy will pick up a start in center field. Though Doyle's status as a two-time Gold Glove Award winner aids his playing-time outlook, his poor form at the plate to begin the season could continue to cost him a couple starts per week nonetheless. He's batting just .188 with two extra-base hits and a career-worst 37.7 percent strikeout rate over 53 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenton Doyle See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenton Doyle See More