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Brenton Doyle News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Doyle is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

With Doyle taking a seat for the third time in eight games, Jake McCarthy will pick up a start in center field. Though Doyle's status as a two-time Gold Glove Award winner aids his playing-time outlook, his poor form at the plate to begin the season could continue to cost him a couple starts per week nonetheless. He's batting just .188 with two extra-base hits and a career-worst 37.7 percent strikeout rate over 53 plate appearances.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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