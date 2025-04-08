Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brenton Doyle headshot

Brenton Doyle News: Homers, swipes bag Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Doyle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to Milwaukee.

Doyle took Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta yard for a solo blast in the first inning to score the Rockies' only run Tuesday, and he also stole his first base of 2025 in the fifth frame. Over 44 at-bats (10 games) to open the season, Doyle is batting a productive .273 with two homers, two doubles, six RBI and five runs scored.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now