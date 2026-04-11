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Brenton Doyle News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Doyle isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Doyle has tallied a base hit in each of Colorado's last three games, but the Rockies will keep him on the bench Saturday in favor of Jake McCarthy, who will bat ninth while starting in center field.

Brenton Doyle
Colorado Rockies
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