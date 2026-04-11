Brenton Doyle News: Idle Saturday
Doyle isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Doyle has tallied a base hit in each of Colorado's last three games, but the Rockies will keep him on the bench Saturday in favor of Jake McCarthy, who will bat ninth while starting in center field.
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