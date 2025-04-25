Brenton Doyle News: Not in Friday's lineup

Doyle is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Reds on Friday due to personal reasons, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Doyle played in both games of Thursday's doubleheader against Kansas City and went 1-for-6 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base. He had been out of the lineup since April 10 due to a quadriceps injury and a stint on the bereavement list, and the 26-year-old outfielder will be out of Friday's lineup while attending a personal matter. Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak and Sean Bouchard will man the outfield for the Rockies.